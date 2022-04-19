﻿ Statement by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania - Ministria per Evropën dhe Punët e Jashtme

Albania welcomes the truce between the parties to the conflict in Yemen, which could create further momentum for an inclusive political settlement of the conflict, under the aegis of the United Nations.
Albania commends the essential role of the SRSG Grundberg and of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf in this respect.
Albania welcomes the establishment of the Presidential Leadership Council, and the decision of the Yemeni President, Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, to delegate the full powers of the President of the Republic to the Council (in accordance with the constitution, the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanisms).
The Presidential Leadership Council must bring a new focus and we encourage it to start negotiations with the Houthis, under the supervision of the United Nations, in order to reach a final and comprehensive political solution that will give the people of Yemen security and stability, as well as to address the urgent humanitarian and economic needs of the Yemeni people. The positive momentum created by the $ 3 billion economic support package announced by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Saudi Arabia pledge of $300 million to fund the UN Humanitarian response plan, should be fully seized and call for concrete actions and reforms.
We look forward to concrete steps towards a sustained political process to achieve peace, security and stability in Yemen.
